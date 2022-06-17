First and foremost, I would like to thank the wonderful people of our district who have supported me through this entire campaign. I could not have made it this far without them, and their support has meant the world to me.
I was employed for three years at the Grady County District 1 barn. There are many changes that need to be made immediately for the safety and wellbeing of the employees. Following policy and procedure is first on the list because the discrimination that exists today is unacceptable. Abuse in the workplace will not be tolerated. The employees of Grady County deserve to come to work and have a positive work culture.
A County Commissioner’s job not only includes overseeing the roads, but is also responsible for setting and administrating policies for the county as a whole. I can guarantee that I will do my best to safeguard taxpayer’s money; make decisions that will best suit the county; and to not benefit anyone’s personal agenda. I will adhere to laws, and continue to be open and honest with the residents of Grady County. Another strong focus of mine will be on improvements to county maintained roads. I am a trustworthy person and will tell the truth, even if it is not in agreement with other’s opinions. I will promise to continue to grow and learn as much as I can about County Government.
I was the only candidate to challenge the current commissioner, and I hope to change District 1 to entice more people to run to give voters a larger candidate pool. If the current commissioner is convicted on any of the 7 charges he’s facing, unfortunately, it will cost Grady County thousands of dollars to do a special election.
Please vote Zac Davis on June 28th!
