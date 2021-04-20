When Tyler Suhr is sitting on his horse waiting for his turn at steer wrestling a tense nervousness is the feeling he experiences.
“A lot of nerves hit you, but you make sure your horse is right and then you nod,” said the 18-year-old high school senior from Blanchard. “From there my mind goes blank. You do your job. We practice enough, so everything should come natural.”
Tyler, the son of Blake and Cynthia Mindemann, said he grew up around the sport and watched his dad compete in the same event. In 2018, Mindemann, earned a trip to the NFR (National Finals Rodeo) in Las Vegas, Nev.
That might seem like some big boots to try and follow but Tyler is ready for the challenge.
“I’ve been competing for three years now - since I was a sophomore. I really wasn’t big enough to bulldog before that,” he said. “It takes a lot of grit. You’ve got to try hard. I like it because it’s a tough man sport but it feels natural since I’ve been around it my whole life.”
The tall, lanky cowboy also said he is grateful for the help family friend Bryton Edmundson gives him. In 2019, Edmundson was named INFR (Indian National Finals Rodeo) World Champion Steer Wrestler. Tyler also expressed gratitude for being able to compete with Edmundson’s horse.
Saturday and Sunday’s competition at the Grady County Fairgrounds found Tyler finishing fourth both days and picking up points as the Oklahoma High School Rodeo Association is headed for Finals in about six weeks. He said his goal is make Nationals.
