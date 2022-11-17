Welcome to 414 Fieldcrest Drive, home of Lance and Stephanie Snyder. The Snyder house was built in the early eighties and Lance and Stephanie have lived there for 17 years. They have three children and three sweet grandchildren. Wen you come to the Snyder house you will not see a showroom home but a live in home full of love. Most of the time toys from the grand babies will be out around the house and most likely Baby Shark playing in the kitchen with the help of Alexa. Stephanie has decorated big for Christmas for many years with really no rhyme or reason, just what she likes. Stephanie decorates all by herself in the inside and her son and Lance take care of the outside. She is always adding new things each year and she hopes you enjoy her home as much as her family and friends do. Mostly different colors and themes all throughout the home. It’s always a work in progress. So from the Snyders hope you enjoy!
The Snyder Home
