The Powell Home

The home of Kenny & Sherron Powell at 117 Maple Lane was built in 1958. Sherron’s paternal grandparents, RW & Lucille Erwin purchased the home in 1960. They lived in the home until RW’s death in 1998.
Kenny & Sherron purchased the home in 1999. Before moving in they remodeled & updated the home.
In 2021 the Powell’s did another remodel, taking the home down to the studs. During this remodel, they added a sunroom & enlarged the master bedroom, both with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen is an open design with a huge island that allows views into the theatre room & sunroom. The kitchen has become the heart of the home. Sherron states everything in the home is new except for 1 cedar wall in a bedroom which is original.
Their son in law, Dr. Terry Allen did the design & decorating, keeping a timeless color scheme of grey, whites & black.
Along with the inside of the home, new driveways, a patio & a pool were added. The pool has become a favorite among family & friends.
With the remodel the Powell’s have created a home where they can enjoy family & friends & life.
They hope everyone who visits feels warm & welcomed.
