Shelby and Jennifer Hurst built their cape cod cottage inspired home in 2021, along with the help of Kyle Merrick and Reese Homes. The 3000 square foot home features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. A brick paver pathway greets you at the street and invites friends, family, and guests to come inside and stay awhile. Once inside, the home features a semi-open floor plan, with vaulted ceilings in the living room, a nook kitchen to the right and as well as window lined hallways leading you into the other areas of the home. The south side of the home includes a casual second living area, a pantry, master bath, closet and bedroom.
The north side of the home features 2 additional bedrooms, a powder bath, mudroom hallway, and laundry room. The couple enjoy finding vintage and thrifted home decor items (including some of their Christmas decor) to fill their space and give their new home a story and soul.
They look forward to raising their children in this home and continuing to make Chickasha a beautiful community to live in.
