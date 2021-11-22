We fell in love with home and the lay out of this home allowed us to have privacy as well as space all in one home. We enjoy the place. Our house sits on a big lot. We love our views from our home. We have the best neighbors.
The Bertelli Family 2210 Lakewood Dr.
- Provided
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Theodore (Ted) Harrell Bingham, of Chickasha, Oklahoma, passed away on Monday, November 15 in Chickasha, Oklahoma, at the age of 86. He was born December 9, 1934, in Chickasha to Theodore Roosevelt Bingham and Geneva A. (Harrell) Bingham. Ted spent his entire life within the Chickasha area. …
Graveside funeral service for Brent Hughes, 70, of Chickasha, OK will be held at 11:00am, Friday, November 12, 2021 in the Fairlawn Cemetery in Chickasha. Buster Sides will officiate. Brent Ray Hughes was born the son of Clifton and Bonnie Hughes on May 16, 1951 in Chickasha, OK. He died on …
Memorial service for Kevin Hair, 65, of Chickasha, OK will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Southern Oaks Church of Christ in Chickasha. Floyd Kevin Hair was a well loved father, son and brother. He was such a good brother-in-law that he just had to be called "brother." …
Most Popular
Articles
- Chickasha City Council approves 80-foot sign variance for Starbucks
- Realtor Marla Howell, 65, passed away
- Chickasha’s Lighted Christmas Parade set for Dec. 4
- Imaginaries video “Christmas Town” features Chickasha-themed board game
- BASKETBALL: Am-Po Lady Panthers roll in season opener
- Chickasha Festival of Light opens this Saturday, Nov. 20
- Chickasha’s Christmas Tour of Homes set for Dec. 4
- FOOTBALL: Football powers to meet in Tuttle
- GALLERY: Christmas Tour of Homes 2021
- BASKETBALL: Am-Po boys beat Ninnekah in season opener
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.