The home known as the Marks House, is located at 928 South 8th street and is the home of Bobby and Layla Barger. The original structure was a one story frame house built somewhere around 1905. In the 1920's it housed the LaVogue Dress Shop, and the owners Mr. and Mrs. H.E. Marks began extensive renovations adding more rooms and porches. During WWII this house was used by Col. Gentry, the commandant at the Borden Hospital. During the Great Depression, the Marks' could no longer continue renovations and they left Chickasha. The house was purchased by oilman Powell Briscoe, who finished the renovations including adding the stucco and ironwork that the home still boasts today. This beautiful mediterranean style home sits on a 1 acre city lot that includes a carriage house with servants' quarters, an additional detached garage, an outdoor kitchen, a built in firepit, and a 60,000 gallon saltwater pool; the largest water capacity for a privately owned residential saltwater pool in Chickasha. Inside there are 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, three original fireplaces, beautiful hardwood floors, a formal living room that houses a baby grand piano, oversized windows, and a cozy den that charmingly displays the original built-in woodwork and original plantation shutters.
Bobby and Layla bought the home in March of 2019 to enjoy with their son, Noah, and their golden retriever, Jemma. Noah's room has a sophisticated, man-cave theme and is inspired by midcentury modern design. His bed was custom built by Bobby. In 2020, when they found out they were expecting a second baby boy Lincoln, they focused on creating a space that was rich, warm, and whimsical to bring him home to. Both brothers' rooms share a balcony. The spacious owners suite has wonderful natural lighting and is finished in neutral, feminine hues. The ensuite bath is an impressive oasis with a glamorous built-in vanity that was constructed by Bobby, as an anniversary gift to his wife. Every member of the family has a different favorite place when home: Bobby loves the outdoor firepit and outdoor kitchen, Layla loves to curl up on the oversized leather couches in the formal living room with a book in front of the fireplace, Noah loves to hang out in his room upstairs or swim in the pool, Lincoln plays mostly in the den but loves to sit in the arched picture window in the front entryway, and Jemma loves to lay by the french doors of the side entryway. This handsome historic home is well loved and well lived in by this family, as it was by the many families that came before.
