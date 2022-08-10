Steve Calhoun was born Chickasha Oklahoma in 1953. Steve is currently married to his lovely wife Gina. A local farmer/rancher from Ninnekah, he began his participation with the Grady County Free Fair in 1962 when he exhibited 10 ears of corn and an insect collection of 25 bugs in a cigar box for his first 4-H projects.
Since that time, he has continued to participate and support the fair through exhibits, contributions and volunteering. Steve exhibited various 4-H and FFA projects, competing with livestock, crops, and his favorite – the tractor driving contest. Through the years Steve has volunteered with the Alfalfa Hay Show, Cake Show Judging and even worked booths for various groups such as Grady County Farm Bureau, Epworth UMC, and of course Ross Seed Company where he is the manager.
When Steve married Gina Hicks, the Grady County Extension Home Economist in the early 80’s he naturally became a volunteer helping to set up, shelter and take down exhibits in the old WPA North Exhibit Building. Then as their children, Lauren, Clint and Robert grew up through the 4-H & FFA Programs, he again was volunteering. Steve has even continued that practice by volunteering as the ‘ringman’ at the pet show last year.
Steve believes strongly that the 4-H and FFA programs are excellent ways for young people to develop skills, leadership and good character. Steve says that participating and supporting the Grady County Free Fair is just one way to give back to a community that has supported him throughout his lifetime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.