Chickasha youth wrestling competed in another tournament.
The youth wrestlers recently competed in Deer Creek's tournament. Chickasha came away with several champions and several others who placed.
Champions
Sebastian Perry
Mason McDaniel
MaKinley McNabb
Espen Pyle
Tyson Kirk
Leo Farmen
Nazzaraya Hormann
Second place
Loxus Farley
Stephan Perry
Keiston Cannon
Third place
Leo Farmen
Kru Downing
James Remy
Jayzlynn Johnson
Alicen Quillen
Jayci Myrko
Fourth place
Emmett Richardson
Noah Baker
Olivia Lara
Kali Johnson
