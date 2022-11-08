Chickasha wrestling had a successful period, from high school to the youth level.'

Chickasha youth wrestlers competed in the Blanchard Open. Several of those wrestlers placed in some way.

Champions Open Division

Chase Burrows

Stephen Perry

Ivan Torres

Other placers

Gavin Winkler - second

Creek Laughlin - second

Mason McDaniel - second

Sebastian Perry - third

Deriyon Cannon - fourth

Emmett Richardson - fourth

Champions - Novice Division

Sebastian Perry

Leo Farmen

Tyson Kirk

Makinley McNabb

Other Placers

Nazzaraya Hormann - second

Jayci Myrko - second

Jayzlynn Johnson - third

Keiston Cannon - third

Gavin Winkler - third

Olivia Lara - third

Espen Pyle - fourth

