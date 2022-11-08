Chickasha wrestling had a successful period, from high school to the youth level.'
Chickasha youth wrestlers competed in the Blanchard Open. Several of those wrestlers placed in some way.
Champions – Open Division
Chase Burrows
Stephen Perry
Ivan Torres
Other placers
Gavin Winkler - second
Creek Laughlin - second
Mason McDaniel - second
Sebastian Perry - third
Deriyon Cannon - fourth
Emmett Richardson - fourth
Champions - Novice Division
Sebastian Perry
Leo Farmen
Tyson Kirk
Makinley McNabb
Other Placers
Nazzaraya Hormann - second
Jayci Myrko - second
Jayzlynn Johnson - third
Keiston Cannon - third
Gavin Winkler - third
Olivia Lara - third
Espen Pyle - fourth
