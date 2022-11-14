Chickasha youth wrestling competed in another tournament.

The youth wrestlers recently competed in Deer Creek's tournament. Chickasha came away with several champions and several others who placed.

Champions

  • Sebastian Perry

  • Mason McDaniel

  • MaKinley McNabb

  • Espen Pyle

  • Tyson Kirk

  • Leo Farmen

  • Nazzaraya Hormann

Second place

  • Loxus Farley

  • Stephan Perry

  • Keiston Cannon

Third place

  • Leo Farmen

  • Kru Downing

  • James Remy

  • Jayzlynn Johnson

  • Alicen Quillen

  • Jayci Myrko

Fourth place

  • Emmett Richardson

  • Noah Baker

  • Olivia Lara

  • Kali Johnson

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you