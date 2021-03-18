The Tuttle wrestling program recently brought another title back to Tuttle.
The Tigers competed in the Class 4A dual state tournament last week and went undefeated at Enid's Stride Bank Center. The Tigers went 2-0 during the tournament, adding another state title to a list that continues to get longer.
The Tigers had a bye in the quarterfinals and blanked Elgin in the semifinals, picking up an 80-0 victory over the Owls. Tuttle took on Cushing in the championship dual and won the championship with a 52-15 victory.
The win over Cushing secured Tuttle's 12th dual state title in a row and 18th overall. It also completed a successful season for first-year head coach Bobby Williams and the wrestling program.
Tuttle competed at the state wrestling tournament earlier this year and won its 13th state title in a row. That title was also the program's 18th.
