Tuttle wrestling's stranglehold on the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's dual state tournament remains intact.
For the 13th season in a row, Tuttle came away with a dual state title. The Tigers made their way to Enid last week and once again came away with a title in dominant fashion.
Class 4A No. 1 Tuttle battled three ranked squads in Cache, Catoosa and Wagoner in its three duals. The closest dual ended with a 44-point margin of victory. The Tigers scored at least 58 points in each dual and did not allow an opponent to score more than 14 points in the entire tournament.
The Tigers began their run to the state title with a 65-9 win over the Cache Bulldogs. Tuttle advanced to the semifinals with that win, and it advanced to the finals with a 58-14 win over Catoosa.
The Tigers faced Wagoner in the championship dual, and they dominated another dual to complete their run. They took down Wagoner 66-12 to win the program's 19th dual state title overall.
