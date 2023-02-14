The machine that is Tuttle wrestling is alive and well.
One thing that has become a certainty over the past 14 wrestling seasons is Tuttle ending up at the top of the class. That certainty continued at dual state in Enid last week.
The top-ranked Tigers rolled through the Class 4A bracket in Enid on Friday and Saturday, losing just seven matches in three duals and allowing just 25 points to their three ranked opponents.
The Tigers rolled to their 14th state title in a row.
Tuttle outscored its three opponents 185-25 and did not lose a match in its first dual of the tournament. The Tigers took down Bristow, Chickasha and Catoosa on their way to another title.
After a 74-0 win over Bristow, Tuttle was in a close dual with Chickasha through the first four matches and held a 10-9 lead. But the machine continued to roll.
Tuttle won nine of the final 10 matches after losing two matches in a row to earn a 58-12 victory over the Fightin' Chicks. Tuttle advanced to another championship dual and wrestled Catoosa for the title.
And a quick start helped Tuttle secure the title before the dual was even over. Catoosa won the final three matches, but that did not matter. Tuttle had already built a big enough lead to secure another championship.
Tuttle got pins from Jace Warren in the heavyweight class and Chance Fisher at 106 pounds to put Catoosa in a 12-0 hole before the team could blink. The Tigers never looked back from there in a 53-13 victory.
After a loss at 113 pounds, Tuttle rattled off eight wins in a row to pull away from its opponents.
Braden Potts (120), Triston Grounds (126), Beau Hickman (138), Shawn Rounsaville (150) and Ethan Teague (157) joined Warren and Fisher in securing pins. JJ Head (132) and Tucker Waitman (165) each won by decision, and Jaxon Koeltzow (144) won by technical fall for the Tigers.
Tuttle did not just win its 14th title in a row. It also won its 20th dual state title overall and tied Perry for the most in Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.