The Tuttle wrestling program remains dominant.
Led by first-year head coach Bobby Williams, the Tigers wrestled their way to their 13th state title in a row at the Class 4A state tournament in Oklahoma City last week. Williams is following longtime head coach Matt Surber at the position.
Tuttle finished the tournament 197.5 points and finished 60.5 points ahead of second-place Skiatook. Twelve Tuttle wrestlers placed fourth or higher during the tournament, and nine wrestlers advanced to the finals in their respective brackets.
By the end of the tournament, four Tigers earned individual state titles. Braden Potts, Ashton Grounds, Bryce Dauphin and Harley Andrews all finished first for the Tigers at the state tournament.
The Tuttle wrestling program can add to another streak when it competes in the dual state tournament later this month. The Tigers will be going for their 12th dual state title in a row.
