EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the first of two Chickasha wrestling stories.
The Class 4A 106-pound weight class still belongs to Chickasha.
Jarrett Patty entered his freshman campaign with some big footsteps to follow after Dylan Bratt went undefeated and won a state title in the class a season before. But the pressure of following that never got to him.
In fact, Patty never wavered one time and earned Chickasha’s second unbeaten season in a row in the class and second state title in a row. Patty completed a 33-0 season in Oklahoma City last week, securing another state championship for the program.
Head coach Chad Randle said Patty's season included a win over the Class 3A state champion.
Having back-to-back freshmen go undefeated and become state champions is not an easy task. Head coach Chad Randle says the accomplishment is impressive and another impressive mark for the Chickasha wrestling program.
“It is very impressive to have back-to-back undefeated freshmen state champs at the first weight class,” Randle said. “Both kids are the hardest workers in the room and extremely driven.”
The two wrestlers might have had similar results in the 106-pound class, but Randle says the styles are completely different. The two have proven that there are different pathways to success.
"They are very far apart in the style of wrestling they do,” Randle said. “Dylan is quick and extremely technical and is a complete hammer with his offense from his feet.
“Jarrett’s style is that he grabs you and doesn’t let you go. His defense is second to none, and his grip is ridiculous. He controls matches methodically, and once he grabs you, he will score and then turn you with his newfound favorite move, Easton Tilt.”
Randle had nothing but positive things to say about Patty after he won his title. He and Bratt have become prime examples of hard work.
“Jarrett lives and breathes wrestling,” Randle said. “He goes and lifts on his own after a two-hour practice.
“Both Dylan and Jarrett are great examples of how working hard pays off and how you get what you earn.”
Winning a state title is hard, and not winning one does not mean a wrestler is not an accomplished wrestler. There is a large group of great wrestlers who never won a state title.
That makes what Bratt and Patty have done in back-to-back seasons even more special.
“To win one [title] and go undefeated is a very special season, especially in Oklahoma.”
