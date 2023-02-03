Dual state brackets are out.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released its dual state wrestling brackets Friday, including the bracket for Class 4A. Two area teams will be competing for the Class A title next week.
The Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks and Tuttle Tigers both advanced to the Class 4A dual state tournament. Chickasha is making its first appearance at dual state in several years, and Tuttle has been a dominant program by winning 13 state titles in a row at dual.
Chickasha advanced to dual state by going 3-0 in its district duals. Chickasha defeated Madill, Blanchard and Harrah to advance to dual state.
Out of the eight teams left in the Class 4A OSSAA dual rankings, Chickasha is No. 3.
Tuttle went 3-0 in district duals and defeated Douglass, Newcastle and Kingfisher to advance. Tuttle is the top-ranked team in Class 4A.
The first round of the dual state tournament will take place Friday, and Class 4A will start at 6 p.m. at the Stride Bank Center in Enid. Tuttle and Chickasha will both wrestle at 6 p.m. and would meet in the semifinals if they both win.
Chickasha opens its dual state against No. 5 Wagoner, and Tuttle begins against No. 7 Bristow.
The Class 4A semifinals will take place at 2 p.m. next Saturday, and the finals will follow at 6:30 p.m.
