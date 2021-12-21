Chickasha wrestlers got to represent Chickasha and Oklahoma.
According to Chickasha wrestling coach Chad Randle, three Chickasha wrestlers in sixth grade got to wrestle in the VACW National Holiday Duals in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Randle said that the Oklahoma team finished sixth in a tournament with 40 teams.
According to Randle, Jaxon Randle, Cash Bratt and Noah Knight helped Oklahoma go undefeated in pool play and advance to the Gold Bracket before the sixth-place finish.
According to Chad, Jaxon and Bratt ended up with All-America status during the event. He said that Knight almost earned that status as well.
