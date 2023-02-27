Chickasha wrestling finished a successful season.
The Chickasha boys are coming off a fourth-place finish at the Class 4A state tournament in Oklahoma City last week that included a state champion in Jarrett Patty at 106 pounds. Chickasha’s strong performance at state also included four other placers.
The strong performance came after Chickasha qualified for dual state for the first time in several years and capped off a successful season for a group of young wrestlers. Head coach Chad Randle has loved coaching the group and is excited about the future.
“It was a great season,” Randle said. “The kids were put through a lot of adversity through sickness, injuries, and other things this year but kept working hard and showed why they are a team to watch out for in the end.
“I’m so proud of this group and how much they have grown as a team.”
Randle also got named Coach of the Year in Class 4A.
Jarrett Patty
Patty started his first high school state tournament with a pair of pins to advance to the championship match, where he faced a familiar opponent in Skiatook’s Jagen Jones.
Points were hard to come by in the title match, and Chickasha head coach Chad Randle said Jones was able to slow the pace down and play defense throughout the match. A second-period escape by Patty turned out to be the only point in a 1-0 victory.
Randle said Patty has been dominant from the top position throughout the season, and that was crucial in the third period to keep Jones from scoring.
Patty earned Chickasha’s second unbeaten season and state title in a row in that weight class.
Other results
But a young Chickasha team saw other wrestlers also reach the podium, led by Bratt finishing third at 120 pounds.
Bratt moved up a couple of weight classes after winning the title last season and competed in a class that Randle considers to be extremely competitive. His only loss in that bracket came to the eventual state champion in the semifinals.
Bratt earned a pair of technical falls in the tournament, opening his run with a tech fall before earning a tech fall in the consolation semifinals. He scored two points in the first period of his third-place match and never trailed in a 6-2 victory.
Canaan Brummett (113), Colby Longanacre (126) and Clint Longanacre (132) all finished fourth for Chickasha.
Randle said that Brummett was giving up several pounds in the 113-pound class but fought hard en route to a fourth-place finish at state. He earned a 2-0 victory in the quarterfinals, scoring those two points in the third period to secure the win.
Brummett’s only loss came to the 113-pound state champion in the semifinals, and he defeated a defending state runner-up in the consolation semifinals. He took a 2-0 lead in the first period and ended up with a 4-1 victory to advance to the third-place match.
Colby Longanacre earned a third-period pin in the quarterfinals before losing to the eventual state champion. According to Randle, he avenged a loss in that quarterfinal match.
He then earned a spot on the podium against a veteran wrestler in the consolation finals, earning a 1-0 lead and holding on for the 1-0 victory.
Clint Longanacre won back-to-back consolation matches to earn a spot on the podium and avenged multiple losses against one of those opponents, Randle said. He earned a pin and a major decision to secure a place on the podium.
Cole Beier (138) and Tyren Alexander (165) each won wrestle-in matches for Chickasha. McKinsey Dougherty (155) also became Chickasha’s first female wrestler to qualify for state.
