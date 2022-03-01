OKLAHOMA CITY — A Chickasha freshman climbed to the top spot on the podium.
For the first time since 2014, Chickasha wrestling had a wrestler reach the state mountaintop by winning a state title in Oklahoma City on Saturday. Freshman Dylan Bratt worked his way through the 106-pound class in Class 4A to win the state title.
Bratt became Chickasha's first state champion since Josh Latham.
“I always dreamed of this, ever since I started,” Bratt said after defeating Harrah's Liam Russell in the championship match. “I'm just grateful for all of the coaches and my family.”
Bratt completed his run to the state title in a rematch of his championship match in the regional tournament. Bratt won the regional meeting by technical fall, but Russell hung around in Saturday's championship match.
Bratt took an early lead and came away with a win via decision. He fought off his opponent and picked up a 7-5 victory.
Before the championship match, Bratt went 2-0 to advance to the finals. He opened his run with a win by fall, and a 4-1 victory in the semifinals sent him to the finals.
Chickasha head coach Chad Randle mentioned Bratt's work ethic paying off. He said that Bratt is a person who leads by example in a group of hard workers.
“We have a great, hard-working group this year, and Dylan definitely leads by example,” Randle said. “He is not just a great wrestler, but (he is) also a great person with great character!
“He is a perfect example of how hard work pays off!”
By defeating Russell in the championship match, Bratt also secured a goal he wanted to accomplish all season long. His win completed an unbeaten season.
“That's what I wanted. I didn't want to get beat this whole season,” he said. I put my mind to it, and I did it. I'm proud of myself.”
And Bratt does not want to just stop at one title. He wants a title every year of his high school career.
Bratt knows winning four titles will not be an easy task, but he is willing to take the necessary steps to make that happen.
“I want four state championships,” he said. “I'm going to put in the work to try and get it again.”
Bratt had success at multiple levels of wrestling as a freshman. That success included first-place finishes in Chickasha's junior high tournament and Chickasha's high school tournament.
Those titles came before his regional title and state title.
On top of everything, Bratt said he had to overcome an injury throughout the season after tearing his meniscus. He was able to wrestle on it, and that torn meniscus did not stop Bratt from going undefeated.
“I've wrestled my whole year on it. I made it happen with a torn meniscus,” he said.
Bratt and the Chickasha wrestling program look to have bright futures ahead of them.
The Fightin' Chicks sent six wrestlers to state this season, and none of the six wrestlers are seniors. Bratt was actually one of five freshmen to qualify for state, and the sixth wrestler is a junior this year.
Outside of Bratt, freshmen Colby Longanacre, Clint Longanacre and Brayden Dougherty all won at least one match at state. Junior Bryce Dougherty and freshman Cole Beier were also state qualifiers this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.