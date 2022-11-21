Chickasha youth wrestlers competed in another tournament.
Chickasha youth wrestlers competed in a Lawton tournament. Several of those wrestlers came away with titles, and other wrestlers placed.
Champions
Loxus Farley
Sebastian Perry
Thomas Slaugh
Ivan Torres
Deriyon Cannon
Jayzlynn Johnson
Espen Pyle
Leo Farmen
Alicen Quillin
Nazzaraya Hormann
Olivia Lara
Second
Jackson Alexander
Kru Downing
Emmett Richardson
Tyson Kirk
Kali Johnson
Other placers
Kieston Cannon - third
Noah Baker - fourth
