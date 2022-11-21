Chickasha youth wrestlers competed in another tournament.

Chickasha youth wrestlers competed in a Lawton tournament. Several of those wrestlers came away with titles, and other wrestlers placed.

Champions

Loxus Farley

Sebastian Perry

Thomas Slaugh

Ivan Torres

Deriyon Cannon

Jayzlynn Johnson

Espen Pyle

Leo Farmen

Alicen Quillin

Nazzaraya Hormann

Olivia Lara

Second

Jackson Alexander

Kru Downing

Emmett Richardson

Tyson Kirk

Kali Johnson

Other placers

Kieston Cannon - third

Noah Baker - fourth

