Chickasha wrestlers recently competed in their first tournament of the wrestling season, per Chickasha coach Chad Randle.
Chickasha wrestlers competed in a tournament that Blanchard hosted and came away with strong results. According to Randle, the tournament featured multiple divisions.
Open
Randle said that Cru Foster finished first for Chickasha. He also said that Noah Knight and Ret Foster finished second.
Randle also mentioned that Chase Burrows finished third.
Novice
According to Randle, Loxus Farley and Thomas Slaugh each finished first. He mentioned that Kixx Arterberry, Edezel Rueda, Eli Owens and Aaron Duran finished second.
Per Randle, Achilles Rueda finished third. He mentioned that Leo Farmen finished fourth.
