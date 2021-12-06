EDITOR'S NOTE: Names and spellings have been provided.
Chickasha wrestlers competed in a major dual tournament at the junior high level.
According to wrestling coach Chad Randle, Chickasha wrestlers went to compete in a tournament in Shawnee. He said the tournament featured more than 40 teams, and that Chickasha won multiple duals despite dealing with forfeits in multiple weight classes.
Randle said Chickasha defeated Southmoore and Mustang but lost a close dual to Broken Arrow. He stated that Chickasha advanced to the Gold Pool.
Randle said that Chickasha bounced back after a loss to Westmoore that went down to the last match. He said Chickasha picked up victories over Bixby and Yukon before a close loss to Marlow in a third-place dual that also went to the final match.
He said the group consisted of Canaan Brummett, Kobi Bennett, Colby Longanacre, Clint Longanacre, Cole Beier, Braxton Dunn, Cache Wilson, Jason Kawaykla, Tyren Alexander, Brayden Dougherty, Keaton Day, Ayden Benitez and Landon Milliser.
Randle said that Brummett and Dougherty made the all-tournament team by going undefeated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.