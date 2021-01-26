Chickasha recently hosted a junior high wrestling tournament, and the Chickasha wrestling team fared well.
Chickasha’s tournament took place last week, and the team put together a third-place finish with 208 points. Chickasha finished behind Marlow and Tuttle in the team standings.
Canaan Brummett finished first for Chickasha. Wrestling coach Chad Randle said that Brummett also earned Most Outstanding Wrestler recognition for his tournament performance.
Kobi Bennett, Colby Longanacre and Logan Palesano each placed second at the tournament. Cole Beier took third place.
Clint Longanacre, Jason Kawaykla and Cecil Robinson each finished fourth. Kyle McMahan took fifth place, and Tyren Carter ended the tournament in sixth place.
