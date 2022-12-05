Friday and Saturday proved to be big days for Chickasha High School wrestling.
Chickasha wrestlers competed in Blanchard’s tournament on the two days and came away with strong results. Between boys and girls, five Chickasha wrestlers finished first and nine wrestlers finished in the top three.
The individual success also helped Chickasha leave with a first-place team finish in the event.
Chickasha competed with a few starters out with the flu, including returning state champion Dylan Bratt. But the Chickasha boys managed to put seven in the semifinals before those seven advanced to the finals.
McKinsey Dougherty also wrestled in the girls division.
Boys
Jarrett Patty (106 pounds), Clint Longanacre (132), Brayden Dougherty (165) and Tyren Alexander (175) all finished first for the Chickasha boys.
Patty went 4-0 in his run to the individual title. He managed to secure a 7-0 victory in the championship match.
Longanacre managed to go 5-0 in his tournament run, and he came back from a deficit to earn a 12-9 victory in the finals. In the early moments of his championship match, he was caught on his back and gave up four points.
Still behind by three points in the third period, Longanacre got a pair of takedowns and a pinning move to help secure the victory.
Dougherty swept his five matches, going 5-0 with every win coming by pinning his opponent. He won his final match with a pin in 39 seconds, earning a first-period takedown before going into his favorite pinning move, the Crossface Cradle.
Alexander went 5-0 to secure the title, pinning his first four opponents before picking up a 6-2 win in the finals. He controlled the match to win his first high school title.
Canaan Brummett (113), Colby Longanacre (126) and Cole Beier (138) all reached the finals in their respective classes. All three wrestlers took second place in the tournament, helping add to Chickasha’s point total.
Brummett won four matches and got a big 4-2 win in the semifinals to get to the title match.
Colby Longanacre won four of his five matches in the tournament. He faced the defending 5A state runner-up in a match that went down to the wire, ending in a close 3-2 defeat and silver medal.
Beier went 4-1 en route to his second-place finish for Chickasha. He won his first four matches match by pin to reach the finals.
Bryce Dougherty (215) also placed for Chickasha, having to wrestle seven matches en route to a third-place finish. He went 6-1 in those seven matches and avenged an earlier loss to secure third place.
Girls
McKinsey Dougherty (155) also came away with a title, going unbeaten in he run.
As a freshman, she won four matches and competed in her first HS tournament. She got a decisive 7-0 win for her gold medal.
