Some of the Fightin’ Chicks competed at the prestigious United States Junior Open this past weekend. The Div 5 (15-under) group won the team title by beating out many big club teams.

Champions

Julien Mejia

Cash Bratt

Jaxon Randle

Tyren Alexander (won Outstanding Wrestler Award)

McKinsey Dougherty

Second place

Canaan Brummett

Colby Longanacre

Third place

Clint Longanacre

Fourth place

Chase Burrows

Maddox Mejia

Loxus Farley

Fifth place/Sixth place

Charles Wheeler

Kristin Cannon

Novice placers

Sebastian Perry

Leo Farmen

Espen Pyle

