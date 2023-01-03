Some of the Fightin’ Chicks competed at the prestigious United States Junior Open this past weekend. The Div 5 (15-under) group won the team title by beating out many big club teams.
Champions
Julien Mejia
Cash Bratt
Jaxon Randle
Tyren Alexander (won Outstanding Wrestler Award)
McKinsey Dougherty
Second place
Canaan Brummett
Colby Longanacre
Third place
Clint Longanacre
Fourth place
Chase Burrows
Maddox Mejia
Loxus Farley
Fifth place/Sixth place
Charles Wheeler
Kristin Cannon
Novice placers
Sebastian Perry
Leo Farmen
Espen Pyle
