Chickasha wrestlers recently took part in the junior high state tournament.
The tournament took place in Oklahoma City last week. The Chickasha Junior High team finished as the overall school team champions in the tournament out of over 100 schools participating, led by three champions.
Cash Bratt won his division with a pin in the finals for his first junior high state title. Jaxon Randle won his finals match 2-0 for his first junior high state title. McKinsey Dougherty won by major decision in the finals for her first junior high state title.
All three won youth state titles in the previous years.
Noah Knight had a great run to the finals, and he lost a tough match to finish as state runner-up.
Dylan Bratt lost a close semifinal match but came back to take third at his weight class. Canaan Brummett, who just came back from an injury, lost a heartbreaker in the semifinals before coming back to take third place.
Colby Longanacre had a great tournament, garnering a fourth-place finish.
Jason Kawaykla lost his first match and battled all the way back through to place sixth.
Brayden Dougherty lost a match in the semis and damaged his knee during the match. We decided to default out to garner sixth place. His knee is being evaluated in prep for high school regionals.
