Chickasha wrestlers continued their busy season.
Chickasha wrestlers competed in Tuttle's Battle for the Belt and had success. Six Chickasha wrestlers took first place, and several others finished in the top four.
Champions
Sebastian Perry
Julian Mejia
Chase Burrows
Noah Knight
Mason McDaniel
James Remy
Second
Loxus Farley
Ivan Torres
MaKinley McNabb
Keiston Cannon
Tyson Kirk
Olivia Lara
Third
Maddox Mejia
Leo Farmen
Emmett Richardson
Jayzlynn Johnson
Alicen Quillin
Kali Johnson
Fourth
Cato Varela
Ian Ford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.