Chickasha wrestlers continued their busy season.

Chickasha wrestlers competed in Tuttle's Battle for the Belt and had success. Six Chickasha wrestlers took first place, and several others finished in the top four.

Champions

  • Sebastian Perry

  • Julian Mejia

  • Chase Burrows

  • Noah Knight

  • Mason McDaniel

  • James Remy

Second

  • Loxus Farley

  • Ivan Torres

  • MaKinley McNabb

  • Keiston Cannon

  • Tyson Kirk

  • Olivia Lara

Third

  • Maddox Mejia

  • Leo Farmen

  • Emmett Richardson

  • Jayzlynn Johnson

  • Alicen Quillin

  • Kali Johnson

Fourth

  • Cato Varela

  • Ian Ford

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you