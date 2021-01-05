Chickasha wrestlers recently saw success in another tournament.
According to wrestling coach Chad Randle, Chickasha youth wrestlers recently competed at the United States Junior Open Championship. Randle said that Chickasha had five champions, four second-place finishers and one third-place finisher.
Randle said that Maddox Mejia, Julien Mejia, Maddox Fields, Cru Foster and Jarrett Patty all finished first at the tournament.
Randle said that Beckhem Fields, Cash Bratt, Brayden Dougherty and McKinsey Dougherty finished second. He also said that Dylan Bratt finished third.
