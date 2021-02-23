Chickasha wrestling will have representation at the upcoming Class 4A state tournament.
Chickasha competed at the Class 4A West Regional in Clinton on Saturday and Monday, and multiple wrestlers advanced to the state competition. Four wrestlers ended up qualifying for state at the regional.
Caden McElroy was Chickasha's highest finisher and advanced to state in the 106-pound class. He finished third in his weight class.
McElroy had a first-round bye before winning his quarterfinal match, and his only loss came in the semifinals. He went 2-0 in the consolation bracket to end up in third place.
Aubrey Ryans (132), Bryce Dougherty (195) and Eddie Wauahdooah (220) all qualified for the state tournament. All three wrestlers finished fourth at the regional tournament.
The state competition will take place Friday at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.
