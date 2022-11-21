Chickasha wrestling went to Southmoore.
Chickasha took wrestlers at multiple levels to compete in Southmoore’s tournament. Many of those wrestlers fared well by placing in the tournament.
HS
Keaton Day - second
Canaan Brummett - third
Bryce Dougherty - third
Landon Christian - fourth
JH Champions
Chase Burrows
Cash Bratt
Noah Knight
Charles Wheeler
Quentin Benitez
Oaklie Muncrief
McKinsey Dougherty
Second
Egan Ladd
Zoe Christenson
Kohlton Karn
Quanelius Minard
Other placers
Malalroie Haba - third
Christian Parham - third
