Chickasha wrestling went to Southmoore.

Chickasha took wrestlers at multiple levels to compete in Southmoore’s tournament. Many of those wrestlers fared well by placing in the tournament. 

HS 

Keaton Day - second

Canaan Brummett - third

Bryce Dougherty - third 

Landon Christian - fourth

JH Champions 

Chase Burrows 

Cash Bratt 

Noah Knight 

Charles Wheeler 

Quentin Benitez 

Oaklie Muncrief 

McKinsey Dougherty

Second

Egan Ladd 

Zoe Christenson

Kohlton Karn 

Quanelius Minard

Other placers

 

Malalroie Haba - third

Christian Parham - third

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you