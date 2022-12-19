Chickasha High School wrestlers competed in Duncan.
Chickasha had several wrestlers compete in the Southern Oklahoma Invitational last week, and a majority of the wrestlers managed to place in the top three. Five wrestlers ended up placing in the tournament, and Chickasha finished in the top half of the team standings without a full team competing.
Chickasha's strong results came after a dominant win over Southmoore in a home dual last Thursday. Chickasha earned a 60-9 victory before sending wrestlers to the tournament.
Jarrett Patty and Caison Muncrief each finished second in the tournament.
Patty made his way to the championship match at 106 pounds before having to forfeit the championship match. Muncrief ended up finishing second at 132 pounds.
Chickasha also had three wrestlers take third place in the tournament. Canaan Brummett (113 pounds), Brayden Dougherty (165) and Tyren Alexander (175) all placed third.
