The Chickasha wrestling team completed the Chickasha High School Classic.
The annual wrestling tournament took place Friday and Saturday in Chickasha, and the Fightin' Chicks had multiple wrestlers place in the top five en route to a fifth-place finish in the team standings.
In the end, five Chickasha wrestlers placed in the tournament. Chickasha had two first-place finishers, two third-place finishers and one fifth-place finisher.
Four freshmen placed for Chickasha after having success in Chickasha's junior high tournament a week prior. One junior also placed for the Fightin' Chicks.
Dylan Bratt
One of the freshman wrestlers to place was Dylan Bratt, who worked his way through the 108-pound bracket after winning his weight class at the junior high tournament. Bratt went 4-0 during the two days to capture another wrestling title.
At the high school tournament, he got a bye and then pinned three opponents in a row to advance to the championship match against Heritage Hall's Peyton Park.
Bratt scored two points in each of the three periods and did not allow Park to score a single point. He took the title with a 6-0 decision.
Brayden Dougherty
At 154 pounds, freshman Brayden Dougherty did not get a bye and had to face four opponents en route to the championship match a week after winning his class at the junior high tournament.
Dougherty went 5-0 in the tournament and won all five of his matches with pins.
Dougherty completed the tournament the way he started it and ran through it, earning a pin to win.
He secured a pin in the first period of the championship match. He scored two points before securing a pin and the title.
Daugherty earned the award for most pins in the shortest amount of time.
Colby Longanacre
After winning a title at Chickasha's junior high tournament, freshman Colby Longanacre finished third in the 115-pound class at the high school tournament. He went 4-1 in the tournament.
His first day included a bye, a win by decision and a pin.
After a semifinal loss, he bounced back and picked up a win in the consolation semifinals. He then picked up a close win by decision in the third-place match.
In the battle for third, he managed to secure a late reversal in the third period to help him secure a 5-4 victory.
Clint Longanacre
Freshman Clint Longanacre also finished third in the high school tournament after winning a title at Chickasha's junior high tournament. He went 4-1.
He competed in the 122-pound class Friday and Saturday. He advanced to the semifinals with back-to-back pins after a bye and before a loss in the semifinals.
He responded with a win in the consolation semifinals and a pin in the match for third place. He led his final match 6-0 after the first period and added to that lead before securing a pin in the second period.
Bryce Dougherty
Junior Bryce Dougherty went 3-2 and finished fifth at 197 pounds.
He began the tournament with two pins in a row after a bye and advanced to the semifinals. He finished his tournament on a high note after two tough losses, putting together a dominant performance to capture fifth place.
He did not need a long time to secure a victory in the match for fifth place, winning with a pin in the first period. He managed to grab a lead and secure a pin to win the match less than 10 seconds after the start of the match.
