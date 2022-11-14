Chickasha wrestlers recently took part in the Westmoore Open.
In a tournament with almost 1,000 entries, several Chickasha wrestlers had success. The success was at multiple levels.
Champions (HS)
Jarrett Patty
Dylan Bratt
Champions (JH)
Jaxon Randle
Noah Knight
Quentin Benitez
Other placers
Brayden Dougherty
Ayden Benitez
Kylen Miller
Joseph Pennington
Girls division placers
Zoe Christenson
Malalroie Haba
Kayden Logsdon
