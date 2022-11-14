Chickasha wrestlers recently took part in the Westmoore Open.

In a tournament with almost 1,000 entries, several Chickasha wrestlers had success. The success was at multiple levels.

 Champions (HS)

Jarrett Patty

Dylan Bratt

Champions (JH)

Jaxon Randle

Noah Knight

Quentin Benitez

Other placers

Brayden Dougherty

Ayden Benitez

Kylen Miller

Joseph Pennington

Girls division placers

Zoe Christenson

Malalroie Haba

Kayden Logsdon

