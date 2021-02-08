Oklahoma City recently hosted the junior high state wrestling tournament, and Chickasha had multiple wrestlers place at the tournament.
As a team, Chickasha finished near the top in terms of the team standings and had one wrestler win a state title.
Brayden Dougherty went unbeaten in his weight class to win the state title. He went 6-0 en route to becoming a state champion. Wrestling coach Chad Randle said that Dougherty became Chickasha's only two-time junior high state champion.
McKinsey Dougherty won her first two matches by fall to advance to the championship match. She ended up with a 2-1 record and a second-place finish at the state tournament.
Dylan Bratt took fifth place for Chickasha. Colby Longanacre finished sixth at the tournament.
