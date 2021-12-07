EDITOR'S NOTE: Names and spellings have been provided.
Chickasha wrestlers performed well in Kingfisher.
Randle said that Cash Bratt, Jaxon Randle and Noah Knight combined for 11 pins and two major decisions en route to winning gold. He also said that McKinsey Dougherty pinned all four of her opponents to win a title.
Randle said that Charles Wheeler and Marley Scott finished second. He said that Aiden Hamil finished third.
