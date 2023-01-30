The Chickasha wrestling team finished off another strong tournament.
Chickasha hosted its annual tournament Friday and Saturday and had several of its wrestlers medal. Chickasha — ranked in every one of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association polls — came away with a finish in the top five of the team standings.
The Chickasha boys totaled 187 points in the tournament, good enough for a fifth-place finish in the event. Chickasha finished just half a point back of fourth-place Piedmont in the team standings.
Between the boys' division and the girls' division, seven wrestlers medaled in the tournament. Three Chickasha wrestlers came away with titles.
Champions
Canaan Brummett and Colby Longanacre finished first for the Chickasha boys, and McKinsey Dougherty took first for the girls.
Brummett won his title at 113 pounds, going undefeated and winning all of his matches in a similar fashion. Every match Brummett wrestled ended in a pin, including the championship match against Piedmont's Barrett Byers.
Longanacre made his way through the 126-pound bracket, winning his first three matches by pin. He needed overtime in the semifinal match but was able to advance to the finals.
Longanacre scored the first two points and the final seven points in a 9-2 win over El Reno's Matthew Snyder.
Dougherty captured the 155-pound title for Chickasha. She went unbeaten and secured multiple pins to win the title in her home tournament.
Other
Dylan Bratt made his way to the finals at 120 pounds, securing multiple pins and a decision to advance to the championship match. He ended up finishing second for the Fightin' Chicks.
Tyren Alexander won multiple matches in the consolation bracket and worked his way to a third-place finish at 175 pounds. He earned a pin in the third-place match.
Jason Kawaykla took fifth-place at 150 pounds for the Fightin' Chicks. Cole Beier finished sixth at 138 pounds.
