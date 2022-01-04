Several Chickasha wrestlers had success in another tournament.
Chickasha wrestlers recently competed in the United States Junior Open Championship in Oklahoma City. Per wrestling coach Chad Randle, multiple wrestlers for Chickasha finished first in the tournament.
According to Randle, Brayden Dougherty had a dominant tournament.
Randle said Bratt did not get scored on and went 5-0 en route to a title. Randle also said that Dougherty earned a Most Outstanding Wrestler award for his tournament.
Randle said that Cash Bratt went 4-0 on his way to a title. He said that Bratt won his final match with a 9-1 victory via major decision.
Randle also said that Jackson Alexander finished as a top wrestler for Chickasha. He said Alexander finished first in a novice division.
Randle mentioned that Noah Knight, McKinsey Dougherty, Chase Burrows, Julien Mejia and Landon Beier had third-place finishes. He also mentioned that Dylan Bratt and Loxus Farley had fourth-place finishes.
According to Randle, Leo Farmen finished sixth.
