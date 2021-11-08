EDITOR'S NOTE: All names and spellings have been provided.
The Chickasha wrestling program opened 21 in a tournament.
Chickasha competed in a tournament hosted by Lawton MacArthur. The tournament featured a high school division, a junior high division and a division for sixth grade and seventh grade.
High school
According to Chickasha coach Chad Randle, Chickasha had four champions. He said that Caden McElroy, Dylan Bratt, Aubrey Ryans and Brayden Dougherty finished first.
Randle also mentioned that Caison Muncrief finished third.
Junior high
Randle said that Chickasha had four champions. He said that Canaan Brummett, Colby Longanacre, Clint Longanacre and McKinsey Dougherty (girls wrestling) finished first.
Randle also said that Braxton Dunn and Jason Kawaykla took second. He mentioned that Kobi Bennett finished third, and Xavier Matthews finished fourth.
Sixth grade and seventh grade
Randle said that Chickasha had three champions. He said that Cash Bratt, Aiden Hamil and Alex Lopez finished first.
Randle said that Landon Beier, Quentin Benitez and Jackson Alexander finished second. He mentioned that Cutter Muncrief finished fourth.
