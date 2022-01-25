EDITOR'S NOTE: The photo might be online only. Names and spellings were provided.
Chickasha’s junior high wrestling tournament recently took place.
According to wrestling coach Chad Randle, the Chickasha wrestling team put together a strong tournament, finishing second overall as a team. He said the second-place finish came with multiple wrestlers out with injuries.
According to Randle, several Chickasha wrestlers advanced to the finals in their weight classes and finished first or second in the tournament.
Randle said that Dylan Bratt finished first for Chickasha and earned an honor. He said Bratt got named Most Outstanding Wrestler for the lower classes.
Randle also said the Brayden Dougherty earned an honor. According to Randle, Dougherty finished first during the tournament and got named Most Outstanding Wrestler for the upper classes.
Randle said that Clint Longanacre and Colby Longanacre both finished first for Chickasha, and McKinsey Dougherty finished first in Chickasha’s first year holding a division for girls.
According to Randle, Cole Beier and Jason Kawaykla each finished second. He also said that Kobi Bennett, Keaton Day and Landen Christian medaled for Chickasha.
