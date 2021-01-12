According to wrestling coach Chad Randle, several Chickasha wrestlers recently had success at Bethel's tournament.
Randle said that Chickasha took several wrestlers to the junior high event, and a majority of those wrestlers finished first. He added that three wrestlers finished second.
Randle added that Chickasha took second place in the team standings.
Randle said that Lucas Tarbox, Kobi Bennett, Colby Longanacre, Clint Longanacre, Kyle McMahan, Cole Beier, Jason Kawaykla and McKinsey Dougherty all finished first. He added that Logan Palesano, Ulices Lopez and Cecil Robinson finished second.
