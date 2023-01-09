Chickasha high school wrestlers competed in another tournament.
The Chickasha wrestling team competed in a tournament that Cushing hosted last week and finished near the top of the team standings in the tournament. Three wrestlers finished in the top three, and five wrestlers finished in the top six in the tournament.
Chickasha’s individual results led the team to a finish in the top five of the team standings. Chickasha ended up finishing fifth in the tournament's team standings, finishing fifth out of 28 teams in the standings.
Chickasha finished the tournament with one individual champion. Jarrett Patty made his way through the 106-pound bracket to secure the title for the Fightin’ Chicks.
Dylan Bratt had a successful tournament at 120 pounds, advancing to the finals in his bracket. Bratt finished second for the Fightin’ Chicks in the tournament.
Colby Longanacre also finished in the top three for Chickasha. He bounced back from a loss to win several matches in a row, securing a third-place finish in the 126-pound bracket.
Canaan Brummett finished fifth at 113 pounds, and Tyren Alexander finished sixth at 175 pounds.
Chickasha is currently No. 4 in both of the Class 4A Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association polls.
