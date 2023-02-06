Chickasha has more wrestling champions.
Chickasha wrestling recently competed in the junior high state tournament and came away with multiple champions. Three Chickasha wrestlers captured state titles and now have multiple state titles.
Other Chickasha wrestlers also medaled.
Jaxon Randle, Cash Bratt and McKinsey Dougherty all captured state titles for Chickasha. All three wrestlers are now back-to-back state champions.
Four other wrestlers also medaled for Chickasha. Noah Knight, Chase Burrows, Jaeden Wheeler and Jason Kawaykla all earned medals in the tournament.
