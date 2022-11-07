Chickasha wrestlers kicked off their seasons at the MaCarthur Open last week. Chickasha took 43 wrestlers to the tournament, and many of those managed to place.

Champions (HS)

Jarrett Patty

Canaan Brummett

Dylan Bratt

Colby Longanacre

Clint Longanacre

Brayden Dougherty

Other placers

Ceatin Smith - second

Cole Beier - third

Keaton Day - third

Landon Christian - third

Landon Milliser - third

Champions (JH)

Cash Bratt

Egan Ladd

JC Pennington

Noah Knight

Other placers

Charles Wheeler - second

Jahmari Cheadle - second

Christian Parham - third

Maverick McDaniel - third

Marley Scott - fourth

Kylen Miller - fourth

Tryker Riley - fourth

Kaden Levias - fourth

Jackson Alexander - fourth

Girls JH placers

Jaeden Wheeler - second

Malalroie Haba - fourth

Zoe Christenson - fourth

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you