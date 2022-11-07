Chickasha wrestlers kicked off their seasons at the MaCarthur Open last week. Chickasha took 43 wrestlers to the tournament, and many of those managed to place.
Champions (HS)
Jarrett Patty
Canaan Brummett
Dylan Bratt
Colby Longanacre
Clint Longanacre
Brayden Dougherty
Other placers
Ceatin Smith - second
Cole Beier - third
Keaton Day - third
Landon Christian - third
Landon Milliser - third
Champions (JH)
Cash Bratt
Egan Ladd
JC Pennington
Noah Knight
Other placers
Charles Wheeler - second
Jahmari Cheadle - second
Christian Parham - third
Maverick McDaniel - third
Marley Scott - fourth
Kylen Miller - fourth
Tryker Riley - fourth
Kaden Levias - fourth
Jackson Alexander - fourth
Girls JH placers
Jaeden Wheeler - second
Malalroie Haba - fourth
Zoe Christenson - fourth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.