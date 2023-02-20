Chickasha wrestlers will be competing at state.
Chickasha wrestlers competed at regionals last week and had hopes of advancing to state in Oklahoma City, set to take place this week. Seven Chickasha boys guaranteed themselves state tournament spots, and one Chickasha girl will head to the state tournament.
State will take place Friday and Saturday.
Boys
As a team, the Fightin' Chicks finished second in the regional tournament for 4A West wrestlers. Chickasha only finished behind Tuttle in the team standings.
Seven Chickasha wrestlers finished in the top four to qualify for state, and two more wrestlers finished sixth to become state alternates.
Four Chickasha wrestlers advanced to the finals in their respective weight classes, resulting in one champion. Jarrett Patty continued to dominate at 106 pounds, making his way to the title after a first-round bye.
Patty earned a pair of pins en route to the title, picking up a pin in the championship match to secure the title.
Canaan Brummett (113), Dylan Bratt (120) and Colby Longanacre (126) all advanced to the regional finals before finishing second for the Fightin' Chicks. On his way to the championship match, Longanacre avenged a loss to Tuttle's Triston Grounds at dual state by securing a pin against him in the regional semifinals.
Clint Longanacre (132), Cole Beier (138) and Tyren Alexander (165) all advanced to the state tournament as well.
Clint Longanacre finished third in his weight class. Beier and Alexander secured fourth-place finishes in the regional tournament to qualify for state.
Jason Kawaykla (150) and Ayden Benitez (215) earned sixth-place finishes for Chickasha and are state alternates.
Girls
One Chickasha wrestler made history for Chickasha wrestling.
McKinsey Dougherty competed in the girls' regional last week and competed in the 155-pound weight class. Dougherty advanced to the semifinals before finishing fourth in the regional.
By finishing fourth in her weight class, Dougherty became Chickasha's first wrestler to qualify for state in girls wrestling.
