The Chickasha High School wrestling team will have representation at the Class 4A state wrestling tournament.
Chickasha traveled to Clinton last week to compete in one of two Class 4A regional tournaments, and multiple wrestlers guaranteed themselves at least one match at the state tournament. In total, six wrestlers placed in the top five and advanced.
The top five wrestlers in each bracket advance to state. The sixth-place finishers are alternates.
Five Chickasha freshmen finished in the top five, and one junior also advanced. Two of the freshmen advanced to the finals in their respective weight classes.
Chickasha finished fourth in the team standings.
The state tournament will take place Friday and Saturday in Oklahoma City.
Dylan Bratt
Freshman Dylan Bratt was dominant at 106 pounds, and he won the regional title in that class. Bratt advanced to the semifinals with a pair of pins, and he picked up big wins in his final two matches as well.
Bratt won his semifinal match by major decision, and he picked up a win via technical fall in the finals to secure the regional title.
Clint Longanacre
Freshman Clint Longanacre went 2-1 after a bye to finish as the runner-up at 120 pounds.
He received a bye and then won by fall in his quarterfinal match and semifinal match to advance to the championship match. His only loss came by decision in the finals, but his second-place finish was good enough to qualify for state.
Colby Longanacre
Freshman Colby Longanacre went 3-1 after a bye and captured third place at 113 pounds.
After a bye, he won his quarterfinal match by decision before dropping his semifinal match. But he was able to bounce back in the consolation bracket.
He won by major decision and by fall in his final two matches to secure third place.
Brayden Dougherty
Freshman Brayden Dougherty won four of his five matches during the tournament and took home third place at 152 pounds.
Dougherty won his first two matches by fall to advance to the semifinals. His only loss came in the semifinals.
Dougherty responded with back-to-back wins by fall in the consolation bracket to win third place.
According to the state bracket for 152 pounds, Dougherty will be competing in a "wrestle-in" match. Wrestling coach Chad Randle said third-place finishers can opt in and wrestle in those matches, and Dougherty will be using that strategy.
Bryce Dougherty
Junior Bryce Dougherty won a pair of matches after a bye and finished fourth at 195 pounds.
His first match came in the quarterfinals after a bye, and he advanced with a win via pin. He won his first consolation match via pin after a loss in the semifinals to secure a spot in the top four.
According to his bracket, he will be competing in a “wrestle-in” match.
Cole Beier
After a bye and quarterfinal loss, Cole Beier made his way through the consolation bracket to finish fifth at 126 pounds.
Beier won two consolation matches by fall before a close loss in the consolation semifinals. He responded with a win by decision in the fifth-place match and will compete in a “wrestle-in” match, per to the state bracket.
Ayden Benitez
Ayden Benitez won multiple matches during the tournament, and he finished sixth at 220 pounds.
After a bye and loss, Benitez won back-to-back consolation matches by fall to advance to the consolation semifinals and guarantee himself opportunities to finish in the top five.
