The Chickasha wrestling team completed the first day of the Chickasha High School Classic.
With young wrestlers in the lineup, Chickasha finds itself with multiple wrestlers still alive in the semifinals or consolation brackets. The second day will be tomorrow.
The Fightin' Chicks are also in the upper echelon of the team standings.
At 108 pounds, Dylan Bratt worked his way to the semifinals. Bratt pinned two opponents in a row to secure a semifinal appearance.
At 115 pounds, Colby Longanacre advanced to the semifinals. He picked up a win by decision in his first match. He then secured his semifinal spot with a pin in the quarterfinals.
Clint Longanacre reached the semifinals at 122 pounds. He recorded back-to-back pins to reach that point.
Brayden Dougherty pinned three opponents in a row at 154 pounds, and Bryce Dougherty pinned his two opponents to qualify for the semifinals at 197 pounds.
Cole Beier advanced to the quarterfinals at 128 pounds with back-to-back pins. He remains alive in the consolation bracket.
Kobi Bennett (108 pounds), Ceatin Smith (134 pounds), Logan Palesano (172 pounds), Ayden Benitez (222 pounds) are all alive in their respective consolation brackets.
