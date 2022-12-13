Thursday night will be a special one for Chickasha wrestling.
The high school and junior high wrestling teams will wrestle at home for the first time during their seasons. Chickasha will host Southmoore during a special evening that will also feature the honoring of a former Chickasha coach.
According to current Chickasha coach Chad Randle, Chickasha will be honoring John Finn Thursday evening. Randle said that Finn coached Chickasha's first two state champions (Randle and Jess Jaques) and other state placers before heading to Westmoore.
Chickasha High School enters its dual as a highly-ranked team in multiple polls. Chickasha is ranked in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's Class 4A polls and opened 2022 ranked fifth in Owrestle.com's Class 4A poll.
Randle said the junior high will start at 6 p.m., and the high school will begin at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.