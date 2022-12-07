The Chickasha wrestling teams took care of business in their duals.

The junior high team and high school team competed in duals against Newcastle. Both teams came away with victories.

The junior high team picked up a dominant victory, winning the dual by 60 points. That team came away with a 72-12 victory over Newcastle.

The Chickasha high school team is currently ranked eighth in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's Class 4A dual rankings. They came away with a 54-24 victory over the Racers in their dual.

Individual high school results

  • 106 : Jarrett Patty - forfeit

  • 113: Canaan Brummett - pin in first period

  • 120: Joshua Moore - lost 11-10

  • 126: Dylan Bratt – pin in first period

  • 132: Caison Muncrief – pin in first period

  • 138: Clint Longanacre – pin in first period

  • 144: Cole Beier – pin first period pin

  • 150: Drake Resendez - lost by pin

  • 157: Cache Wilson - lost by pin

  • 165: Brayden Dougherty – pin in first period

  • 175: Tyren Alexander - lost 3-2

  • 190: Bryce Dougherty – pin in first period

  • 215: Ayden Benitez lost by pin

  • HWT: Landon Milliser – pin in first period

