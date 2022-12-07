The Chickasha wrestling teams took care of business in their duals.
The junior high team and high school team competed in duals against Newcastle. Both teams came away with victories.
The junior high team picked up a dominant victory, winning the dual by 60 points. That team came away with a 72-12 victory over Newcastle.
The Chickasha high school team is currently ranked eighth in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's Class 4A dual rankings. They came away with a 54-24 victory over the Racers in their dual.
Individual high school results
106 : Jarrett Patty - forfeit
113: Canaan Brummett - pin in first period
120: Joshua Moore - lost 11-10
126: Dylan Bratt – pin in first period
132: Caison Muncrief – pin in first period
138: Clint Longanacre – pin in first period
144: Cole Beier – pin first period pin
150: Drake Resendez - lost by pin
157: Cache Wilson - lost by pin
165: Brayden Dougherty – pin in first period
175: Tyren Alexander - lost 3-2
190: Bryce Dougherty – pin in first period
215: Ayden Benitez lost by pin
HWT: Landon Milliser – pin in first period
