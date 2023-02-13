The Chickasha wrestling team completed a successful dual season.
After going 3-0 in their district duals, the Chickasha Fightin' Chicks advanced to Class 4A dual state in Enid and competed in the state tournament last week. The Fightin' Chicks made their way to the state semifinals, defeating Wagoner on Friday before falling to state champion Tuttle in Saturday's semifinals.
Chickasha entered the state tournament ranked third and fourth in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's Class 4A dual rankings, and the team handled business against fifth-ranked Wagoner.
In a 60-18 win over Wagoner, Chickasha earned points in 11 of the 14 matches. The Fightin' Chicks picked up six pins, a technical fall, a major decision, a decision and two wins by forfeit en route to the victory over Wagoner.
Cole Beier got the Fightin' Chicks off to a strong start, winning 12-2 to earn a major decision at 144 pounds. He jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Wagoner's wrestler scored, and he scored the final seven points of the match to put Chickasha up 4-0 in the dual.
It was a back-and-forth dual through the first four weight classes. Wagoner got a pin at 150 pounds before Chickasha's Jason Kawaykla earned a pin at 157 pounds.
After a forfeit at 165 pounds, Chickasha trailed 12-10 through four weight classes but gained separation by getting three wins in a row for a total of 15 points.
Tyren Alexander's pin at 175 pounds before a forfeit at 190 pounds gave Chickasha 12 more points. Ayden Benitez earned a 6-3 win for three points, coming back from a 3-1 deficit to earn a win at 215 pounds.
Wagoner stayed close by getting a pin at heavyweight, but Chickasha put the match away by finishing the match on a 35-0 run. Chickasha's final six matches included four pins, a technical fall and a win by forfeit.
Canaan Brummett (113), Joshua Moore (120), Colby Longanacre (132) and Clint Longanacre (138) earned pins for the Fightin' Chicks, and Dylan Bratt (126) earned a 17-2 victory to secure a technical fall.
Chickasha also got a forfeit at 106 pounds.
Despite a 58-12 loss to top-ranked Tuttle in the semifinals, Chickasha was close through four matches and earned three victories in the dual. Chickasha earned two wins in the first four matches and only trailed 10-9 at that point.
Jarrett Patty (106), Brummett (113) and Beier (138) earned wins for Chickasha.
Patty grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second period and never let go of the lead. He added three points in the third period and secured a 5-0 victory over his opponent.
A first-period pin by Brummett got Chickasha within one point of Tuttle, making the score 10-9. Beier outscored his opponent 3-0 in the third period to earn a 3-2 win before Tuttle won the rest of the matches.
Despite the loss in the semifinals, Chickasha's young team managed to do something the program had not done in several years just by advancing to dual state. The team's only two losses during the dual season came to the 4A state champion and the 3A state runner-up.
